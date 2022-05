LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri man who authorities said fired at least 20 rounds at drivers stopped on a bridge between Missouri and Kansas before a driver hit him with his vehicle entered a plea Wednesday to charges in the case.

Jason Westrem, 39, from Houston Lake, Missouri, pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault using a deadly weapon, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said.