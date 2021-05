ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday in a carjacking that caused the death of a nurse in 2019.

Lashawn T. Clayburn, of Pine Lawn, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking resulting in death and one count of discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a carjacking resulting in death.

Prosecutors said Naomi Miller, of Pine Lawn, was getting into her car to go to work on Jan 5, 2019, when Clayburn shot her and drove off with her car. Police weren't called for about an hour and officers found Miller dead when they arrived.

Investigators said Clayburn spent the next several hours driving around with friends in Miller's vehicle. He also met with friends the next day to discuss trading the vehicle for another stolen vehicle.

He’s been in custody since March 2, 2019, when he was charged in a separate death in St. Louis. Twelve days after Miller was shot, firefighters found Chrishaun Hilliard dead in a vacant house that had burned.

Clayburn will be sentenced Aug. 19 for Miller's death. As part of the plea, both sides agreed to a 25-year sentence.