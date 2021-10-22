Man pleads guilty in St. Louis Catholic store killing

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former pastor accused of sexually assaulting two women inside a suburban St. Louis Catholic supply store, then killing a third when she refused his sexual demands pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder and other charges.
Thomas Bruce's plea came days before jury selection was to begin in a trial scheduled to start Nov. 1 for the attacks in Ballwin, Missouri, on Nov. 19, 2018. He will receive a mandatory sentence of life without parole, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.