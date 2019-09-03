https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Man-injured-when-boat-engine-catches-fire-14408434.php
Man injured when boat engine catches fire
GRIMES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man was burned when the boat engine he was working on caught fire in a Des Moines suburb.
Firefighters were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. Monday to the residence in Grimes. They contained the flames to the garage in which the boat was parked.
The injured man was taken to a hospital. He's been identified as 37-year-old David Boots.
