Man in custody following shootout with Chicago police

CHICAGO (AP) — A gun-wielding man who Chicago police officers spotted running from a business exchanged gunfire with the officers early Friday before he was taken into custody, police said.

Officers saw the man run out of a business in the city’s Chatham neighborhood about 2:20 a.m. and they were pursuing him when he turned around and fired shots at an approaching squad car, police said.

Officers returned fire, but did not hit the man, and the officers were not injured, police said.

Police arrested the man and recovered a gun at the scene of the shooting, which was the second time this week that a suspect had fired at Chicago police. A man shot and seriously wounded an officer on Wednesday as he was responding to a domestic dispute in Lawndale.

And last week, a convicted felon on parole shot three Chicago police officers outside of a police station on the city’s northwest side. Officers were taking the man, who was charged with attempted murder in that shooting to the station in connection with a June 26 carjacking in downtown Chicago.

One of those three officers remains hospitalized, WGN-TV reported.

Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating Friday's shooting.