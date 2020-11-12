Man in accident steals car of good Samaritan in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A man who was in a traffic accident stole the car of a good Samaritan who had stopped to help him, Puerto Rico police said Thursday.

The incident occurred at peak rush hour on a busy highway in the capital of San Juan after the car of the alleged thief flipped over. When another person stopped to help him, the man stole their car and fled, according to authorities.

Police said the car involved in the accident was stolen.

No one has been arrested.