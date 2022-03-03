Man held in connection with Indiana Jewish center shooting March 3, 2022 Updated: March 3, 2022 10:10 a.m.
FILE - Police and search dogs are on the scene at the JCC, (Jewish Community Campus) after a reported shooting on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. A 19-year-old man has been arrested, Wednesday, March 2, in connection with a shooting that wounded two men at the community center during an apparent dispute over a basketball game, police said. (Michelle Pemberton /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded two men at an Indianapolis Jewish community center during an apparent dispute over a basketball game, police said.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday the man was being detained for his alleged role in Saturday's shooting but he had not been formally charged by Marion County prosecutors.