Man held in attempted abductions in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

ARDMORE, Pa. (AP) — Bail was set at $1 million for a man suspected of trying to abduct women on three occasions in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Police on Thursday arrested Kent Powe, 58, on attempted kidnapping, robbery and other charges stemming from an incident on Nov. 4 in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania.

According to police, a man pressed an object into a woman’s back at the Royal Athena Apartment Complex and said, “You know what this is?”

The woman escaped.

Police believe Powe also is connected with two attempted kidnappings that occurred in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, last month.

On Nov. 14 at the Plaza Grande Apartments in Cherry Hill, police said a suspect approached a woman in the garage and knocked her to the ground. Police said she screamed and the suspect ran off.

At the same apartment complex on Nov. 20, police said the suspect ordered a woman at gunpoint to go to the parking garage where he popped the trunk of a car and threatened to shoot her. The woman broke free and fled.

The women were not injured, police said.

Powe has yet to be charged in the Cherry Hill incidents.

It is not known if Powe has retained a lawyer.