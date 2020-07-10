Man gets probation for posts threatening federal agents

BOARDMAN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who made an online threat against federal agents and voiced support for mass shootings has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Justin Olsen, 19, of Boardman, must also undergo a mental health evaluation under the sentence imposed Thursday by a federal court judge. He had pleaded guilty last December to threatening a law enforcement officer.

In online posts using the moniker “ArmyofChrist,” Olsen wrote about supporting mass shootings, attacks on Planned Parenthood and bombing gay bars, according to court records. He also urged followers to avoid complying with gun laws and to stock up on weapons that could be banned.

Olsen apologized for the posts during his sentencing. He could have faced up to a year in prison, but his attorney sought leniency, noting Olsen had no prior record.

“I was an immature kid messing around online,” Olsen told the judge. “I would really like to move on and show people that that’s not who I am.”