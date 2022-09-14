Man gets life plus 300 years in prison for making child porn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas Panhandle man was sentenced Wednesday to life plus 300 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and 10 counts of producing child pornography, including filming himself sexually assaulting children, officials said.

Johnny George Gonzalez, 35, admitted to filming himself sexually abusing at least six children, ranging in age from 4 to 10 years old, beginning in 2014. He then shared the material on the internet, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.

Gonzalez also admitted to secretly making sexually suggestive videos of children at stores across El Paso.

U.S. District Judge Frank Montalvo sentenced Gonzalez to life imprisonment and added 300 years to the sentence, to be served consecutively with the life sentence.

Canadian authorities detected his activities late last summer and alerted the FBI, which executed a search warrant at Gonzalez's home in El Paso. Agents said they found more than 65 electronic devices, including laptop computers, desktop computers, computer hard drives, cellphones, thumb drives and tablets.

At least 13 different series of child sexual abuse material Gonzalez produced, as well as about 1 million images and videos of child pornography and erotica, have been found so far on the devices, prosecutors said.

“For eight years, Gonzalez documented his depraved sexual abuse through photographs and videos, which he then shared with pedophiles around the world,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “The heinous nature of his conduct will digitally live forever and continue to victimize these children. While this sentence will not repair their pain and damage, it will ensure he will never again have the opportunity to prey upon children.”

Gonzalez has remained in federal custody since September 2021 and entered his guilty pleas on May 25.

The sentencing came almost a week after a Dallas-area man was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison after admitting to filming himself raping a 7-year-old girl. Mark Allen Miller, 35, of Rowlett, was arrested on Jan. 12 after the girl’s father, with whom Miller was staying, said he walked in on Miller raping the girl, who was 9 years old at the time. Miller admitted to police that he had been molesting the girl for years, prosecutors said.