MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing Salem resident Karissa Fretwell and their 3-year-old son Billy Fretwell.

Michael Wolfe, 55, was sentenced Wednesday to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years for aggravated murder and a second life sentence with parole possible after 25 years for second-degree murder, KGW-TV reported. The sentences will be served concurrently and he'll receive credit for time served since his arrest in 2019.