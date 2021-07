SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for shooting at three Salem police officers in a car chase during a drug investigation.

Alejandro Maciel-Salcedo pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, The Statesman Journal reported. Four counts of first-degree attempted murder charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.