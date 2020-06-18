Man gets 12 years in prison for transporting child for sex

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for the transportation of a minor for the purpose of sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney's office in New Hampshire said.

According to court documents, police in Londonderry in 2018 learned a 13-year-old girl was missing. They learned that she had been communicating with a man online that they had made plans to meet.

The girl's mother received a call from Dagoberto Duarte Espinal, 23, of Boston, telling her he had taken her daughter to Boston. Police were able to find her.

Duarte Espinal was arrested and admitted that he picked up the girl in New Hampshire and drove her to Massachusetts, where they had sex.

Duarte Espinal pleaded guilty in March. After serving his sentence, he faces possible deportation to Honduras.