LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who crashed his car last year, leading police to find his fake passport among the wreckage, has been sentenced to federal prison for the offense.

Jesse Chase Swartz, 31, of North Platte, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a fraudulent passport, the Grand Island Independent reported Monday. There is no parole in the federal system.