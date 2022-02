PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — One man is dead after an hours-long standoff in Providence early Thursday morning during which he fired “hundreds" of rounds at police, prompting officers to return fire, authorities said.

Police went to the 61-year-old man's home at about 2:30 a.m. after getting a call from his son and daughter saying he had assaulted them. They told police that there were about 15 guns in the home.