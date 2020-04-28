Man fatally shot by police outside hospital is identified

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police have identified the man who was fatally shot by police outside a Waukesha hospital.

Randy Ashland, 58, was shot April 15 outside Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Police responded to a report of a man with a gun in the parking lot of the hospital and found Ashland armed with a handgun near the entrance to the emergency department.

The hospital was locked down as officers talked with Ashland, repeatedly asking him to drop the gun. Police said he aimed the weapon at officers, who opened fire. An autopsy confirmed Ashland died from the gunfire.