Man drowns after trying to rescue child in river

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A man who was fishing in Kings River in central California drowned after he tried to save a little girl, officials said.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified him Wednesday as as Arthur Caballero, 62, of Fresno, The Fresno Bee reported.

The child went into the river at Winton Park in Fresno when the fisherman spotted what was going on and tried to help, authorities said.

Caballero reached out and tried to grab the child to safety but he fell out of his boat and was swept away downstream, authorities said.

The sheriff’s helicopter, Eagle 1, located Caballero and a rescue boat arrived to retrieve him. Caballero was in the water for 45 minutes, they said.

The child's family members pulled her to safety and she is OK.

Caballero was transported to a hospital where he later died.