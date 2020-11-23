Man driving recklessly killed by Spokane County deputies

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane County sheriff says one man has been killed in an officer-involved shooting in the city of Spokane Valley.

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says a sheriff’s deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless driver on Sunday evening.

But the man continued driving, initiating a chase with police.

The sheriff's office says the man drove recklessly and continued to hit parked cars, go into opposite lanes and swerve at high speed. Deputies tried to stop the driver with spike strips, but were unsuccessful.

At one point the suspect drove toward a marked patrol car with two deputies inside. The sheriff's office says one deputy fired his gun, hitting the suspect, who died at the scene.

The sheriff's office says the name of the deputy involved and the suspect will be released at a later date.