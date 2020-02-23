Man drives Jeep off roof of Los Angeles-area parking garage

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A man was hospitalized after driving his Jeep off the the sixth floor of a Los Angeles-area parking garage early Sunday.

Officers responding shortly after midnight found the destroyed vehicle up against a McDonald's restaurant across the street from the public parking structure in Santa Monica, police said.

The 20-year-old driver was conscious and speaking with officers when they arrived, according to a police statement.

Firefighters extricated him from the wreckage and took him to a local trauma center, where he was listed in critical condition, the Santa Monica Fire Department said.

Two passengers inside the Jeep were able to jump out before it went off the roof of the parking structure, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police in the coastal city were investigating what caused the crash. Because the man was receiving medical treatment, investigators weren’t yet able to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor, the newspaper said.