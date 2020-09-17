Man dies after shooting at Des Moines apartment complex

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police said a man died early Thursday after being shot at an apartment complex.

Officers were called at 12:36 a.m. to investigate a shooting at the complex. When they arrived, they found people trying to help a 21-year-old man who had been shot.

Fire department medics began treating the man and took him to a hospital, where he died.

The death was the 19th homicide this year in Des Moines.