Man convicted of trying to set fire to Jewish nursing home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A man has been convicted of using a homemade bomb to try to set fire to a Jewish-sponsored assisted living facility in Massachusetts last year, federal prosecutors say.

John Rathbun, 37, of East Longmeadow, was convicted by a jury this week in U.S. District Court in Springfield of attempting to transport or receive explosive devices and attempting to maliciously damage or destroy personal property in an attempt to kill, injure or intimidate, according to a statement Wednesday from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.