Man charged with arson in burning of Savannah city office

SAVANNAH, Ga (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a Savannah man with setting a fire that burned a city office building.

A grand jury indicted 18-year-old Stephen Charles Setter on a charge of arson, the office of U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said. The charge carries a penalty range of five to 20 years in federal prison.

Setter intentionally set fire May 3 to the Savannah city government’s code enforcement office, prosecutors said in a news release Friday. The building was destroyed.

The office handles potential violations of city ordinances involving zoning, property maintenance, residential parking and tourism-related issues.

Court records did not list an attorney for Setter.