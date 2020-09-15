Man charged in theft of missing North Carolina man's car

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car that police say belongs to a missing North Carolina man.

The News & Observer reports that detectives in Virginia arrested Justin Fernando Merritt, 34, in Danville, Virginia, just over the North Carolina border. He was charged with robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said the stolen Range Rover belongs to William “Andy” Banks, 39, of Raleigh, who has been missing since Saturday. The car was found Monday, but Banks is still missing.

A 911 caller told police that Banks was supposed to meet someone to sell his Range Rover Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the former K&W Cafeteria at Cameron Village. He has a friend who lives near Cameron Village, so he parked there and went to sell his Range Rover but he never went back to retrieve his car, the 911 caller said.

Raleigh police said Banks was last seen in the Woodburn Road area Saturday afternoon.