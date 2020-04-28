Man charged in second slaying after bragging on social media

CHICAGO (AP) —

A Chicago man has been charged with his second murder after allegedly bragging on Facebook that his gun ``had bodies on it,” Cook County prosecutors have announced.

Julius Thomas III, 20, was indicted last week in the Feb. 2 death of Andres Damian-Salgado, 19, according to prosecutors. Thomas was already being held without bond in the March 2 fatal shooting of Diviris Garfeed, 30, in the Chicago suburb of Elmwood Park.

Thomas allegedly went to a home in the Chicago suburb of Elmwood Park where Damian-Salgado was hanging out, shooting him outside the home, according to authorities. Thomas allegedly fatally shot Garfeed from an auto that passed the victim and two others who were standing with him on a street corner on Chicago’s West Side.

Prosecutors allege that it was after the shooting of Garfeed that Thomas claimed on Facebook Live, while trying to sell a gun, that it had two bodies on it.

A witness to the Garfeed shooting identified Thomas from a photo array as the gunman. Prosecutors say Thomas’ arraignment is set for May 5. It wasn’t immediately known if Thomas has obtained legal representation.