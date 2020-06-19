Man charged in fire that killed brother's girlfriend

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been charged with intentionally setting a house fire in the Dutchtown neighborhood that killed his brother’s girlfriend.

Robert Voegtlin, 60, has been charged with one county of first-degree arson causing serious injury or death, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The May 27 fire at Voegtlin’s duplex killed Stacy Sullivant, 47, who was the girlfriend of Voegtlin’s brother.

Investigators say in court documents that Voegtlin was motivated by revenge, but the reports don’t detail why Voegtlin might have been seeking revenge.

According to court documents, Voegtlin told a mental health professional he set the fire and “also stated a better course of action may have been to wait until they were asleep and instead hit them in the head with a hammer.”

Voegtlin is being held in jail without bond.