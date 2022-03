MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been charged with being drunk while driving a truck involved in a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a former medical examiner in Memphis, prosecutors said.

Courtney T. Kincaid, 41, has been indicted on counts of vehicular homicide and drunken driving in a September crash that killed Dr. Karen Chancellor, the Shelby County district attorney's office said Tuesday.