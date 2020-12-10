Man charged in barbershop double shooting that killed worker

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was arrested Thursday in connection with a barbershop shooting that killed an employee and wounded another.

Bridgeport police charged Tavares Jefferson, 43, with murder, attempted murder and other crimes in the Oct. 2 shooting at the Quick Stop barbershop. He was detained on $1 million bail pending a court arraignment Thursday.

Workers and patrons were in the barbershop when a gunman came in and opened fire at about 8 p.m., police said. An employee, Jamain Allen, 40, was shot in the head multiple times and died, while another worker survived a gunshot wound to an arm, police said.

Bridgeport police and members of the Connecticut Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force took Jefferson into custody at his Bridgeport home Thursday morning. Details about a motive have not been released.

Jefferson has several convictions and pending cases on drug charges. A phone message seeking comment was left for his lawyer Thursday.

“An individual who was a threat to public safety was taken off the street,” Bridgeport police Capt. Brian Fitzgerald said in a statement. “All involved should be recognized for their efforts.”