Man charged attack of jail guard won't face trial

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An Everett man accused of beating a jail guard unconscious in December 2016 has had his case dismissed.

The Daily Herald reports 29-year-old Ammar Kasim Al-Rubaie was considered too mentally ill to participate in his own defense, according to a judge's order filed this month in Snohomish County Superior Court.

A medical report indicated that after two 90-day stays at Western State Hospital, and various combinations of medications, he continued to exhibit symptoms of delusions, disorganized thinking, probable hallucinations and poor insight and judgment.

A doctor wrote that Al-Rubaie was unlikely to get better.

He was a maximum security inmate at the Snohomish County Jail on Dec. 23, 2016, when he attacked corrections deputy Samuel Chen.

Al-Rubaie has been referred for a mental health evaluation, with the possibility of being admitted for involuntary treatment.

