Man arrested in southeastern Missouri shooting death

ANNAPOLIS, Mo. (AP) — A man has been arrested on a warrant charging him in the shooting death of a southeastern Missouri man, authorities said.

Officials arrested McCoy Tristain Kelley, 21, around 6 p.m. Wednesday in Annapolis for the Tuesday death of 30-year-old William “Billy” Shy, television station KFVS reported.

Deputies were called around 1 a.m. Tuesday to Shy’s home in the unincorporated community of Vulcan, where they found Shy already dead, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said. Witnesses told investigators that Kelley had gone to the home’s door and shot Shy as soon as he opened the door.

Kelley is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.