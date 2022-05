SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police arrested a man on Capitol Hill after witnesses said he drove his SUV on the sidewalk to strike two pedestrians who confronted him after he yelled a racial slur at a street performer.

An altercation between the 46-year-old suspect and the street performer happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, the Seattle Police Department said. A man and woman confronted the suspect after he yelled a racial slur at the performer, the Seattle Times reported.