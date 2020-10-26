Man arrested after gun pointed at Home Depot employee

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A man was arrested after a gun was pointed at a Home Depot employee in Grants Pass, police said.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on Friday, dispatchers were called about a man who was pointing a pistol at an employee at the store.

The man hit the employee with the gun before he fled in a vehicle, authorities said.

Officers found the vehicle a short distance away and arrested 28-year-old Parker Lever of Medford, authorities said. Police said Lever was lodged in the Josephine County Jail on charges of attempted assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

It wasn't immediately known if Lever has a lawyer to comment on his case. Police didn't say what led up to the incident.