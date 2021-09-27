Man accused of using Turkish background to defraud investors

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal regulators have brought civil charges against a Georgia man they say defrauded investors who shared his Turkish cultural and religious background.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint Friday in federal court in Atlanta against Omer Casurluk, who's also known as Timur Efe, and Star Chain Inc., a company he started. From November 2016 until 2019, Casurluk raised about $9 million from investors, allegedly to acquire franchise quick-serve restaurants as equal co-owners, according to the SEC complaint.