HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have charged a man accused of leaving a series of vulgar voicemails at the Pennsylvania district office of U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean as she worked as an impeachment manager in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Stephen M. Cilurso, of Aldan, Pennsylvania, was arraigned last week on a misdemeanor and summary charge of harassment. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 22.