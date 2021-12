TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida grand jury indicted a man on first-degree murder charges Thursday after police say he killed a Pennsylvania woman and dumped her dismembered body into a bay.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office said it had obtained an indictment against 69-year-old Robert Kessler. He had been charged with second-degree murder for last month's death of earlier of Stephanie Crone-Overholts, 47, of Erie, Pennsylvania.