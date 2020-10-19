Man accused of biting off nose of another man during fight

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque man faces charges after police say he bit off the nose of another man during a fight.

Blayre Ward, 24, of Dubuque, was arrested just after midnight Saturday on suspicion of willful injury, assault causing injury, harassment and other counts, the Telegraph Herald reported.

Police documents say Ward and another man fought with Scott Plumley, 44, of Dubuque, and that Ward bit Plumley’s nose, “biting the majority of it off.” Plumley was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later transported to an Iowa City hospital for specialized surgery to reconstruct his nose.

The incident began when Ward and another man were kicked out of a Dubuque bar and began fighting with Plumley's 20-year-old son and a 16-year-old boy on the street, police said. The 20-year-old broke away, ran to a nearby house and called his father, who showed up on the scene and later fought with Ward and Ward's friend, police said.