Man accused of 2nd-degree murder in mother's death

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) —

A man has been accused of second-degree murder in the death of his mother at her home, the New Hampshire attorney's office said Thursday.

Pamela Murphy, 62, was found dead in her Belmont home last month. An autopsy showed she suffered trauma to her head and neck.

Her son, Nicholas Murphy, 31, was arrested. He's expected to be arraigned on Friday. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. A phone number for him couldn't be found.