Man, 18, drowns while trying to swim across Rochester pond
ROCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — An 18-year-old man drowned in a pond near Springfield, Sangamon County sheriff’s deputies said
The teen and a friend had been fishing at a pond in Rochester when the teen attempted to swim across it early Monday evening, deputies told The State Journal-Register of Springfield.
His friend called 911, and the teen’s body was recovered, deputies said.
The teen's name was not immediately released.
