Malaysian opposition leader Anwar hopeful of election win

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said Thursday he was optimistic that his alliance can achieve a simple majority in general elections expected to be held next month, despite the odds stacked against them.
Riding on a wave of anger over government corruption, Anwar's three-party Hope Alliance won a stunning victory in 2018 polls with the help of former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. On his second run of premiership, Mahathir became the world's oldest at 92, but their government collapsed less than two years later due to infighting.