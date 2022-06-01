Malaysia suspends chicken exports amid rising food prices

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia suspended exports of live chickens Wednesday to guarantee adequate supplies for domestic markets, prompting distress in neighboring Singapore, where chicken rice is a national dish.
In Singapore, which sources a third of its poultry from Malaysia, consumers rushed to stock up on fresh chicken ahead of the ban, with local media reporting that shelves in some wet markets and supermarkets have been cleared of the meat.