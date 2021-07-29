Malaysia's king berates government for misleading Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's king on Thursday rebuked Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government for misleading Parliament over the status of coronavirus emergency measures, in a blow to the embattled leader who is struggling to stave off challenges to his leadership.
Muhyiddin obtained royal consent to declare the emergency in January, allowing him to halt Parliament and rule by ordinance without legislative approval. Critics have slammed the emergency as a ruse for Muhyiddin to hang on to power.