Malaysia ex-PM Najib defends asking for $24M property gift

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A surprising disclosure in Malaysian Parliament that former Prime Minister Najib Razak has asked to be given a house and land estimated to be worth 100 million ringgit ($24 million) despite his graft conviction has sparked fierce reactions.
The matter was raised by ex-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who questioned if it was true the government will approve Najib's request as a reward for his tenure. Najib took office in 2009, but was ousted in 2018 general elections following public outcry over a massive corruption scandal involving the 1MDB state fund.