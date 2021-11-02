Makeup makes comeback in Mideast market as pandemic eases MALAK HARB, Associated Press Nov. 2, 2021 Updated: Nov. 2, 2021 12:39 p.m.
1 of15 Mario Dedivanovic, one of the most influential makeup artists, speaks to The Associated Press at City Center Mirdif Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for the makeup industry, with the surge in home working and cancellations of many social events like weddings. Sales in the multi-billion-dollar Mideast makeup market are beginning to improve as vaccinations see the pandemic wane. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Mario Dedivanovic, one of the most influential makeup artists, speaks to The Associated Press at City Center Mirdif Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for the makeup industry, with the surge in home working and cancellations of many social events like weddings. Sales in the multi-billion-dollar Mideast makeup market are beginning to improve as vaccinations see the pandemic wane. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic arrives to speak at an event held at City Center Mirdif Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for the makeup industry, with the surge in home working and cancellations of many social events like weddings. Sales in the multi-billion-dollar Mideast makeup market are beginning to improve as vaccinations see the pandemic wane. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic speaks at an event held at City Center Mirdif Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for the makeup industry, with the surge in home working and cancellations of many social events like weddings. Sales in the multi-billion-dollar Mideast makeup market are beginning to improve as vaccinations see the pandemic wane. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Social media influencer Gehna Advani of Delhi, India, tries a lip liner made by makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's Makeup by Mario brand at an event held at City Center Mirdif Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for the makeup industry, with the surge in home working and cancellations of many social events like weddings. Sales in the multi-billion-dollar Mideast makeup market are beginning to improve as vaccinations see the pandemic wane. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Nora Feranecz of Hungary tries makeup made by makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's Makeup by Mario brand at City Center Mirdif Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for the makeup industry, with the surge in home working and cancellations of many social events like weddings. Sales in the multi-billion-dollar Mideast makeup market are beginning to improve as vaccinations see the pandemic wane. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Women await a talk by makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic at City Center Mirdif Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for the makeup industry, with the surge in home working and cancellations of many social events like weddings. Sales in the multi-billion-dollar Mideast makeup market are beginning to improve as vaccinations see the pandemic wane. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 A woman wearing a shoe bearing the logo of Louis Vuitton awaits a talk by makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic at City Center Mirdif Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for the makeup industry, with the surge in home working and cancellations of many social events like weddings. Sales in the multi-billion-dollar Mideast makeup market are beginning to improve as vaccinations see the pandemic wane. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Reem Abou Samra of Damascus, Syria, takes a selfie with her mobile phone at an event featuring makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic at City Center Mirdif Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for the makeup industry, with the surge in home working and cancellations of many social events like weddings. Sales in the multi-billion-dollar Mideast makeup market are beginning to improve as vaccinations see the pandemic wane. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Lori Ann Grejarte of Cavite, Philippines, left, takes a selfie with her mobile phone with Emirati artist Rowdha Alsayegh, right, at an event featuring makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic at City Center Mirdif Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for the makeup industry, with the surge in home working and cancellations of many social events like weddings. Sales in the multi-billion-dollar Mideast makeup market are beginning to improve as vaccinations see the pandemic wane. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — While pandemic style saw people put on pajamas and their hair up in a bun, 2021 is more about mascara and lip liners — and makeup sales in the multi-billion-dollar Mideast market are beginning to improve.
For women in the region — and particularly the Gulf Arab states — makeup is one of their biggest spends, offering an opportunity for expression even to those who cover their hair and part of their face with black veils.