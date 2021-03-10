Maine working with health groups on COVID-19 vaccine clinics

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine health authorities are working with independent health care providers on COVID-19 vaccination clinics as immunization efforts ramp up in the state.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Tuesday the state is working with the providers on scheduling and to make sure they have the right volume of vaccine doses. Health networks such as Portland-based Martin's Point have started allowing patients to sign up for COVID-19 vaccination waiting lists.