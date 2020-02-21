Maine utility hires former CEO to 'restore public trust'

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's largest utility has brought back a CEO from the 1990s to "restore public trust."

Central Maine Power said that David Flanagan will serve as executive chairman of the board of directors, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Flanagan said Wednesday during a press conference that he's very excited to "restore public trust" in the company.

He said when he accepted the position he insisted that he be more than "just a pretty face" and must have "substantive responsibility for governance and management."

The company has been under scrutiny lately. It placed last among electric utility companies last year in a survey by J.D. Power and Associates.

There is also proposed legislation to establish a consumer-owned utility that would effectively eliminate the utility in Maine.

Flanagan said his “sole job is restoring the trust and credibility and set the priorities for CMP on its core mission.”