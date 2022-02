HAMPDEN, Maine (AP) — Friends and family are remembering a Penobscot County sergeant who died in a snowmobile accident.

Staff Sergeant Bobbie Pelletier died on Feb. 20 due to the snowmobile accident in Limestone. His memorial was held at Hampden Academy on Thursday.

Pelletier was 47 and is survived by his wife Jessica and son Bryce. He began his career in public safety as a volunteer firefighter in the Limestone Fire Department, Penobscot Sheriff Troy Morton said during the service, WABI-TV reported.

Professionalism, common sense and kindness were the hallmarks of his career, said Scott Taylor, lead pastor of Hermon Baptist Church, during the service.

Pelletier had worked for the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office since 2008. He was promoted to corporal in 2015 and then to staff sergeant in 2016. His funeral service is scheduled for Saturday in Limestone.