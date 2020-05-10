Maine's moose hunt to go forward, permit applications due

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine wildlife managers are collecting the last applications to participate in the state's moose hunt this year.

The applications are due by the end of the day on May 14. Tens of thousands of people typically apply to participate in the moose hunt and only a couple thousand permits are awarded.

The state will award the permits via a lottery in June. The lottery is usually a live event, but this year it's being held online to limit spread of coronavirus.

State officials have said hunting is still allowed when the state is under a stay-at-home order and social distancing rules are in place. The state's spring turkey hunt is currently going on.

The moose hunt season takes place in the fall.