Maine pols call for COVID-19 relief for seafood processors

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The four members of Maine's congressional delegation have joined a bipartisan push for federal coronavirus relief for seafood processors.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said the delegation members want U.S. Department of Agriculture acting secretary Kevin Shea to implement a program that provides grants and forgivable loans to seafood processing facilities and processing vessels. Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, independent Sen. Angus King and Republican Sen. Susan Collins have also signed on to the effort.