Maine doctor alleges discrimination in whistleblower lawsuit

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A spokesman for workers at Maine’s long-term health care centers has filed a federal lawsuit against a former employer alleging that he was discriminated against because he is an Arab Muslim and his brother died fighting for the Islamic State terrorist group.

Geriatrics specialist Dr. Jabbar Fazeli states in the whistleblower lawsuit filed Monday that his contract as medical director at three Cumberland County assisted living centers owned by Northbridge Stroudwater was terminated in 2018, three years after his brother died on the Lebanon border.

Fazeli serves as a spokesperson for the Maine Medical Directors Association.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Portland alleges that as his brothers story spread he was treated “with increasing bias and disrespect” and that he was bypassed as medical director in company decisions.

According to the lawsuit, Fazeli's medical orders were disregarded and he was shunned at company events.

Northbridge Stroudwater Chairman James Coughlin and Fazeli declined to comment on the lawsuit, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Fazeli seeks punitive and compensatory damages.