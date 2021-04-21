Maine county returns statue of Supreme Court chief justice

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The statute of former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Melville Fuller will be returned to its donor for the price of $1 and removed from the front of a Maine county courthouse within a year.

Kennebec County commissioners agreed to a proposal on Tuesday by donor Robert Fuller Jr. to take back the statue of the Augusta native, which was gifted to Kennebec County eight years ago on the 125th anniversary of Melville Fuller’s appointment to the Supreme Court, the Kennebec Journal reported.