Maine State Museum to reopen after 3 months of closure

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine State Museum is scheduled to reopen to the public on Wednesday after three months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum's head of visitor services, Joanna Torow, said the museum will look a bit different than it did before the pandemic. However, visitors will be able to see the newest exhibit, which is about Maine's path to statehood.

The exhibit is part of Maine's bicentennial celebration and was open for only a day before the museum closed in March.

The museum's public hours are reduced to Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow for more rigorous cleaning, officials said. The reduced hours are expected to last through at least Labor Day.

The state of Maine has had more than 2,600 cases of the virus and 100 deaths.